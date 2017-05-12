15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Strong attendance at Age Action organised budget hustings in the city

By GBFM News
May 12, 2017

Time posted: 5:57 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The state pension, education, homecare and crime – just some of the issues which were raised today at a city conference organised by Age Action.

The meeting held at the Westwood Hotel in Dangan aimed to provide an open forum to discuss October’s budget from the perspective of older people.

It was attended by local advocacy groups as well as Galway West Deputies Eamon O’ Cuiv, Sean Kyne and Hildegarde Naughten.

Deputy Hildegarde Naughten, who attended the event, says there are serious challenges ahead for the state.

Naomi Feely of Age Actions says healthcare was a major concern to all at today’s conference.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Relic of Mother Teresa to visit Galway city, Tuam and Loughrea
May 12, 2017
Relic of Mother Teresa to visit Galway city, Tuam and Loughrea
May 12, 2017
Hill farmers want controlled burning dates extended
May 12, 2017
Plans to expand Colaiste Baile Chlair in Claregalway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 12, 2017
Galway golfer in the hunt for Irish Amateur title
May 12, 2017
Leitir Mór shock St Michaels in Senior Football Championship
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK