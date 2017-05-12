Strong attendance at Age Action organised budget hustings in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The state pension, education, homecare and crime – just some of the issues which were raised today at a city conference organised by Age Action.

The meeting held at the Westwood Hotel in Dangan aimed to provide an open forum to discuss October’s budget from the perspective of older people.

It was attended by local advocacy groups as well as Galway West Deputies Eamon O’ Cuiv, Sean Kyne and Hildegarde Naughten.

Deputy Hildegarde Naughten, who attended the event, says there are serious challenges ahead for the state.

Naomi Feely of Age Actions says healthcare was a major concern to all at today’s conference.