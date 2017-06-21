Today marks the launch of ‘the g Hotel Best Dressed Lady’ and ‘the g Hotel Best Hat’ which take place at the Galway Races Summer Festival on Ladies Day, Thursday 3rd August. The g Hotel Best Dressed competition is one of the most stylish events in the Irish social calendar and the lure of prizes worth €12,000 draws the fashion elite from both Ireland and overseas. Following the success of their inaugural sponsorship, General Manager Triona Barrett will be up-ing the ante as she searches for original style in keeping with the very ethos of the g Hotel & Spa.

The world renowned design hotel has won many accolades since opening in 2005 and has placed Galway firmly on the international style stage thanks to design director Philip Treacy. It is a popular venue for pre and post racing hospitality and their partnership with the Galway Races has raised the fashion stakes inspiring both young and old to make an impressive style statement whilst at the track.

Joining Triona will be TV star, Aoibhín Garrihy whose family hail from across Galway Bay, Irish radio and television personality, Baz Ashmawy and fashion editor Bairbre Power – each bringing a unique perspective to the g Hotel Best Dressed.

Taking part in the g Hotel Best Dressed Lady and the g Hotel Best Hat is a very different experience than at other racecourses. Contestants do not enter in advance which gives every lady an equal opportunity to put their best look forward whether style guru or budding fashionista. Ladies Day starts early with gates open from 11am and the judges begin style spotting from 11.30am noting originality, flair and poise. Twenty finalists will be invited to present themselves at the g Hotel Best Dressed Marquee to meet each of the judges in person.

“the g Hotel & Spa Best Dressed is widely acknowledged as one of the most prestigious style competitions in Ireland and the UK. With our Irish ladies leading the prize hoard so far this year, we are looking forward bringing the luxury lifestyle of the g to Ballybrit on Thursday 3rd August. It is already promising to be a very glamorous day out and our judging team will have many difficult choices to make” says Triona Barrett, manager of the g Hotel & Spa.

For more information on the g Hotel Best Dressed events see http://www.theghotel.ie/best-dressed-lady-galway-races.html . Join the conversation by using the official hashtag of #gHotelBestDressed #GalwayRaces and be in with a chance to win a stay at the fabulous five star g Hotel & Spa.