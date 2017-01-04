15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Stranded Galway sailor to be brought to shore this evening

By GBFM News
January 4, 2017

Time posted: 1:45 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway sailor Enda O’Coineen will be picked up by a trawler this evening, after becoming stranded off the coast of New Zealand during a round-the-world trip.

The 60 year old is taking part in a solo charity race on his boat, the Kilcullen Voyager.

However, he became stranded around 265km from New Zealand after the boat’s mast broke.

Enda O’Coineen due to meet with a trawler in the South Pacific at around 10 tonight Irish time who will guide him safely to port in New Zealand.

He says its been a nerve wracking experience.

