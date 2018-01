UPDATE 6PM –

Salthill Prom closed, avoid Spanish Arch, Docks, Forthill Street, Merchant’s Road, Fr Griffin Road, Lough Atalia Road. Severe flash flooding has led to some motorists becoming trapped.

Grattan Road impassable

Ballyloughane area badly flooded.

Clarinbridge village impassable

A lot of surface water on R446, M6, N84, N59 and N17

Reports of debris on Rosshill Road, N84, N17, and at Lackagh Old Cemetery.

IF YOU CAN UPDATE US SAFELY – PLEASE TEXT 53995