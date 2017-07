Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has been given the go-ahead to employ consultants to carry out surveys at the pier on Inis Oírr as part of a major redevelopment.

The approval has been given by Minister of State for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands, Joe McHugh.

A depth survey, a condition survey and a site audit will be carried out as part of the preparatory works.

The overall improvement project is expected to cost in the region of 8 million euro.