Step forward in provision of new Tuam fire station

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The tender process for the construction of a new fire station in Tuam has been completed.

Galway East T.D Seán Canney says that a report with cost estimates and the preferred contractor has been sent to the Department of Housing for approval.

According to the Independent T.D, the new station will cost around €1.5 million euro to complete.

It’ll will be built at Milltown Road in Tuam on a site previously purchased by the county council.

Deputy Canney says that the public and members of the fire service deserve a state-of-the-art facility.