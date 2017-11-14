Step forward on new school building for Clarin College in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a new school building for Clarin College in Athenry have taken a significant step forward.

This is according to Galway East TD Sean Canney who says an agreement has been reached in principle for the acquisition of a site at Newford in Athenry.

Principal of Clarin College Ciaran Folan and members of the Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board will review design plans for the school on November 21st.

The Independent TD expects that an application for planning permission will be submitted shorty afterwards.

Deputy Canney says construction will not take long once the planning and procurement processes are complete.