15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Step forward on new school building for Clarin College in Athenry

By GBFM News
November 14, 2017

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a new school building for Clarin College in Athenry have taken a significant step forward.

This is according to Galway East TD Sean Canney who says an agreement has been reached in principle for the acquisition of a site at Newford in Athenry.

Principal of Clarin College Ciaran Folan and members of the Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board will review design plans for the school on November 21st.

The Independent TD expects that an application for planning permission will be submitted shorty afterwards.

Deputy Canney says construction will not take long once the planning and procurement processes are complete.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway team spearheads novel 5 million euro energy project
November 14, 2017
Galway team spearheads novel 5 million euro energy project
November 14, 2017
Half of Galway tenancy terminations due to landlord selling property
November 14, 2017
Transport Minister branded complacent over Galway road projects

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 14, 2017
Nominations Announced For 2018 Galway County Board
November 13, 2017
Minister Griffin Announces €80.3k Boost for Sport and Physical Activity Initiatives in Galway
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK