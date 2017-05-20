15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Step forward for long awaited upgrade of Athenry sewage treatment plant

By GBFM News
May 20, 2017

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Contracts for a long-awaited 11.6 million euro upgrade of Athenry’s sewage plant will be signed in the coming months.

Irish Water says tenders for the construction contract are currently being assessed.

The current treatment plant is already operating at full capacity, and as a result, locals have encountered difficulties in securing planning permission for new developments.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the upgraded plant will play a crucial role in the future development of the region.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
More time sought to build new facilities at Liam Mellow GAA grounds in Renmore
May 20, 2017
More time sought to build new facilities at Liam Mellow GAA grounds in Renmore
May 20, 2017
Galway homeless workers pay dispute to be referred to Labour Court
May 19, 2017
Sam the Cat gets his package thanks to resourceful Galway postman

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 19, 2017
AN POST RÁS STARTS ON SUNDAY WITH BIGGEST FIELD IN TWELVE YEARS
May 19, 2017
Connacht Name Team To Face Northampton
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK