Step forward for long awaited upgrade of Athenry sewage treatment plant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Contracts for a long-awaited 11.6 million euro upgrade of Athenry’s sewage plant will be signed in the coming months.

Irish Water says tenders for the construction contract are currently being assessed.

The current treatment plant is already operating at full capacity, and as a result, locals have encountered difficulties in securing planning permission for new developments.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the upgraded plant will play a crucial role in the future development of the region.