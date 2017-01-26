15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

quad-nuig-news

Step forward for legislation to maintain Irish language requirement for NUI Galway president

By GBFM News
January 26, 2017

Time posted: 4:04 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A bill which aims to legally enshrine the requirement for the president of NUI Galway to be an Irish speaker has made it through the first stage in the Dáil.

Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv is pushing for new legislation to ensure the incoming NUI Galway president is capable of doing business in both Irish and English.

Since 1929, the unversity President has been an Irish speaker.

Late last year, NUIG’s governing authority decided to change the recruitment criteria for appointing a new president- in a bid to broaden the pool of potential candidates for the role.

Deputy O’Cuiv’s ‘University College Galway Amendement Bill 2017’ was brought before the Dáil this afternoon.

WE’LL HAVE MORE ON THIS STORY ON FYI GALWAY AT 5 THIS EVENING.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
