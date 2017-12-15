15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Step forward for Gort Lowlands flood relief scheme

December 15, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Engineering consultants have been appointed to design a solution for the South Galway/Gort Lowlands flood relief scheme.

East Galway TD Sean Canney, who oversaw the introduction of the scheme during his term as OPW Minister, says it’s a vital step forward for the project.

The Independent Deputy says the plans will put to rest the ‘anxiety and fear’ people experienced by people living in affected areas over the past number of decades.

Deputy Canney says the area has been subject to severe flooding in the past – and the signing of contracts is an important milestone.

