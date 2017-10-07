15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Valerie Hughes

Step forward for Galway Mayo broadband legislation

By GBFM News
October 7, 2017

Time posted: 10:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a step forward for new legislation which aims to improve broadband connectivity across Galway and Mayo.

The Telecommunications Services (Galway-Mayo) Bill has been placed on the priority list of legislation for the new Dáil term.

The Bill will provide a right of access to the Galway – Mayo Telecommunications Duct which runs for 132 kilometres from Ballymoneen in Galway to Bellanaboy, North County Mayo.

Galway West TD and Minister of State Sean Kyne says it’s hoped the bill will enable the establishment of a fibre optic network which will bring high-speed broadband to communities along the route.

