Step forward for city centre indoor skate park and rock climbing area

By GBFM News
June 8, 2017

Time posted: 5:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council has approved plans for a multifunctional sports facility which is set to house an indoor skate park and a rock climbing area.

CWC Fairgreen Limited has been granted planning permission to change the use of part of Fairgreen House from retail to sports, arts and events space use.

In its application to the city council, CWC Fairgreen Limited says the concept behind the multifunctional sports facility is to provide a much-needed resource for children, teens and young adults in the city.

The new multifunctional sports facility would house an indoor skate park and a rock climbing area.

It will also include a café and incidental retail space.

Planners have granted approval with 11 conditions attached, including a stipulation that the café must operate as part of the commercial leisure element of the premises and can’t be sold off or operated independently without prior approval from the council.

A second application by the company relating to Fairgreen House has also been granted planning approval.

CWC Fairgreen Limited has also been granted planning permission to change part of the ground floor of Fairgreen House from retail to co-working office space.

