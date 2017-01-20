15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

n59

Step forward for beleaguered N59 road improvement project

By GBFM News
January 20, 2017

Time posted: 5:31 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Progress is being made on plans to improve the N59 through Connemara following a series of challenges.

A high-level meeting on the project was held this afternoon at County Hall.

It was attended by County CEO Kevin Kelly, senior engineer Michael Timmins, and a number of Galway TDs and county councillors.

The meeting followed a discussion about the N59 by a Dáil and Seanad Committee in Leinster House this week where concerns were rasied over delays in the preparation of method statements for the long awaited works.

Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne says public representatives have asked the council to ensure steps are taken in the coming week to progress the essential work plans.

Minister Kyne says there are also plans to resurface sections of the road, starting next year.

