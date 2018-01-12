15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

Steering group to meet to discuss Gort lowands flood project

By GBFM News
January 12, 2018

Time posted: 12:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The steering group for the Gort Lowlands Flood Mitigation scheme will meet next week to discuss progress on the major project.

The group is made up of representatives from the Office of Public Works, County Council and Consultants, Ryan Hanley.

 

The next stage for the project is the appointment of environmental consultants.

Tenders for the environmental contract will be assessed in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, a plan is being progressed for emergency flood works in the Gort lowlands area.

The County Council says turloughs and overflow channels across the region are being continuously monitored.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
More time sought to complete Mountbellew mixed-use development
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday January 11th 2018
January 12, 2018
Galway man scoops 500K in Euromillions Plus
January 12, 2018
Pressure mounts on Transport Minister to meet with Kilmeen Cross Action Group
January 12, 2018
New tourism facilities approved for Portumna

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 12, 2018
TADHG RYAN SIGNS FOR GALWAY UNITED
January 12, 2018
Connacht and Worcester Name Teams For European Challenge Cup
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK