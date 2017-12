Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Galway.

Met Eireann says heavy rainfall can be expected throughout the day and overnight, extending into tomorrow morning.

The forecaster is warning that accumulations of 25 to 35 millimetres are likely.

The weather alert is now in effect for Connacht, Donegal and Clare and will remain in place until 7 tomorrow morning.

Met Eireann meteorologist Pat Clarke says there could be some spot flooding.