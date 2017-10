Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status orange wind warning has been issued for Galway and Mayo for the weekend as Storm Brian approaches.

MET Eireann is warning that northwest winds will reach speeds of up to 80 km/h, with gusts of up to 130 km/h in coastal parts.

The winds will bring a risk of coastal flooding.

The Storm Brian weather warning will be in effect from 6am to 6pm on Saturday.