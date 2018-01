Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Low Temperature Warning has been issued for Galway as temperatures are set to plummet later tonight.

The Status Orange warning from Met Eireann will come into effect at 9 tonight and will remain in place until 10 tomorrow morning.

The forecaster is warning it’ll turning extremely cold with temperatures falling to as low as -6 degrees.

The alert affects Munster, inland areas of Leinster, Connacht, Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan.