Statement From Turloughmore Hurling Club

By Sport GBFM
June 27, 2017

Time posted: 11:35 am

Turloughmore GAA received a communication today from Galway CCC to say that the investigation into the validity of the constitution of the Turloughmore team that defeated Portumna in the Co Senior Hurling Championship game played in Duggan Park Ballinasloe on Saturday, 3rd June, was completed.

The report of the investigation was presented to the Galway CCC and they decided that no further action was required.

Turloughmore GAA are pleased that the Co Board initiated this investigation and thank them for the manner in which they carried it out.

There were no issues with the validity of the Turloughmore team that played in that game and this has now been clearly established.

Turloughmore GAA were disappointed with the unfounded rumours and innuendo which only surfaced a number of days after the game.

We are now delighted that this matter has been clarified and that the result of the game stands.

