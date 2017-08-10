Statement from Galway GAA On The Passing Of Tony Keady

Galway GAA is gripped in a cloud of deep sadness and sorrow today with the news of the sudden and untimely passing of the great Tony Keady.

On behalf of the entire Galway GAA Community, at home and abroad, we extend our heartfelt sympathy to Tony’s wife Margaret, daughter Shannon and sons Anthony, Jake and Harry and to all of his family.

We offer our deepest condolence also to all the members of Tony’s beloved Club, Killimordaly, his adopted Club, Oranmore-Maree and to all of Tony’s fellow inter-county panellists, on the great Galway Hurling teams of the 1980’s and 1990, and to his numerous friends and colleagues.

Is mór ár brón, Tony Keady imithe ár shlí na fírinne. Uaigneach muid ná an chailleach béara, slán a chara agus ar dheis Lámh Dé, go raibh a Anam Uasal Dílis

Sean O hEidhin

Runai, Coiste Chontae na Gaillimhe