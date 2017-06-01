State appoints forensic expert to consider possible exhumations at Tuam mother and baby home site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A forensic archaeologist has been hired to examine the possibility of removing children’s remains from the site of the Tuam mother and baby home.

Niamh McCullagh will lead an examination of whether it is possible to recover the remains, and whether they can be identified.

It’s not known exactly how many children and babies bodies were placed in a former septic tank structure at the former Bon Secours home.

Children’s minister Katherine Zappone says she wants a sensitive and appropriate response to dealing with the remains.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin Deputy Mary Lou McDonald will visit Galway next wek for a public meeting on the mother & baby home scandal.

Survivors and representative groups will speak at the event at the Clayton Hotel, this day week, June 8th at 8p.m.

Sinn Féin claims that the state is frustrating efforts to find out the truth about what happened in mother and baby homes, such as the one in Tuam.

Sinn Féin Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh says survivors and families deserve answers.