Stalled Galway greenway project to return to drawing board

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long-stalled Galway to Athlone section of the Dublin to Galway Greenway is to be sent back to the drawing board.

It follows a high level meeting aimed at assessing the continued failure to deliver the controversial section of the greenway between Athlone and the city, and west towards Clifden.

Among those in attendence were Transport Minister Shane Ross, Junior Minister Patrick O’ Donovan and OPW Minister Sean Canney, a well as representatives from landowners across Galway and the Galway Cycle Campaign.

The controversial route has ground to a halt in recent months following objections from Galway farmers last year, which led to the suspension of funding for the Athlone to Galway section.

Deputy Ciaran Cannon says the Department of Transport’s aim is now to wipe the slate clean and start a fresh and meaningful consultation process with affected landowners.

Fine Gael Deputy Cannon says they’re eager to learn from past mistakes and deliver a greenway in agreement with all stakeholders.

Shane Foran of the Galway Cycling campaign says the Department should look to the existing network of cycle routes across Europe.