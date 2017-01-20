15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

greenway-news

Stalled Galway greenway project to return to drawing board

By GBFM News
January 20, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long-stalled Galway to Athlone section of the Dublin to Galway Greenway is to be sent back to the drawing board.

It follows a high level meeting aimed at assessing the continued failure to deliver the controversial section of the greenway between Athlone and the city, and west towards Clifden.

Among those in attendence were Transport Minister Shane Ross, Junior Minister Patrick O’ Donovan and OPW Minister Sean Canney, a well as representatives from landowners across Galway and the Galway Cycle Campaign.

The controversial route has ground to a halt in recent months following objections from Galway farmers last year, which led to the suspension of funding for the Athlone to Galway section.

Deputy Ciaran Cannon says the Department of Transport’s aim is now to wipe the slate clean and start a fresh and meaningful consultation process with affected landowners.

Fine Gael Deputy Cannon says they’re eager to learn from past mistakes and deliver a greenway in agreement with all stakeholders.

Shane Foran of the Galway Cycling campaign says the Department should look to the existing network of cycle routes across Europe.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Transport Minister to visit Galway this afternoon to discuss city traffic crisis
news-car-cars-traffic
January 20, 2017
Transport Minister to visit Galway this afternoon to discuss city traffic crisis
gbfm-news-galway-county-council
January 20, 2017
Officials gather to discuss ongoing N59 controversy
road works roadworks traffic cone calming council crews crew
January 20, 2017
New road safety measures for Corrandulla village

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Joe Canning
January 20, 2017
Joe Canning – Recovery is going well
european-champions-cup-1200x675
January 20, 2017
Toulouse v Connacht – Over The Line Special
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK