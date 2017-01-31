15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

16 October 2016; The St. Thomas squad before the start of the Galway County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final game between Gort and St.Thomas at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

St Thomas Ready For All-Ireland Club Semi-Final

By Sport GBFM
January 31, 2017

Time posted: 1:29 pm

This Saturday, County Senior Hurling Champions St Thomas face Ballyea in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Club Semi-Final at Semple Stadium (Throw in 5pm).

The team have been preparing for this day since their county final win over Gort on the 16th of October.

Sean Walsh went along to team training and first spoke to key Forward Conor Cooney

Sean also got the thoughts of Midfielder David Burke

Next up is Goalkeeper and Team Captain Patrick Skehill

Finally, Sean spoke to the St Thomas Team Manager John Burke

Throw in on Saturday evening is at 5pm and will be LIVE on Galway Bay FM

