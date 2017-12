Galway Bay fm newsroom – St Raphael’s College in Loughrea is today celebrating the official opening of its new state-of-the-art extension.

The opening coincides with the school’s centenary.

The secondary school was founded by the Clonfert Mercy Sisters in 1917.

Up to 1974, it provided secondary education for day girls and boarders from across the region.

In 1974, St Raphael’s amalgamated with St Brendan’s De La Salle boys’ school, and now operates as a mixed secondary school.