St Brigid’s College Loughrea has won an historic treble in the All-Ireland Cadet Finals at UCD this afternoon.

The Cadet A boys beat Drumshambo Vocational School 25-17, 26-24 with Dylan Shaughnessy the MVP.

In the Cadet B Boys Final St Brigid’s beat Portlaoise 25-11, 25-17. Stephen Murphy was MVP and In the Cadet B Girls, St Brigid’s beat Presentation College Kilkenny 25-19, 25-19. Benita Fahy was MVP.