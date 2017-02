St Brigid’s College created history on Saturday Afternoon with a 1-12 to 0-14 win over Presentation College Athenry and in doing so won the NUI Galway Post Primary Connacht Senior A Hurling Title at Pearse Stadium.

John Mulligan reports

After The Game John got the reaction of St Brigids Captain Stephen Molloy

John also got the reaction of St Brigid’s Manager David Burke

https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/sports.podcast/DAVID+BURKE+POST+BRIGIDS.mp3