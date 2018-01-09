A Spiddal restaurant is included on December closures list published today by Food Safety Authority

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Spiddal restaurant is included on the December closures list published today by the Food Safety Authority.

Tigh Giblin’s kitchen, food preparation and storage areas were closed for three days last month amid concerns over hygiene practices and the general cleanliness of the premises.

The closure order was served on December 15th and lifted on December 18th.

Nationally, 69 enforcement orders were served on businesses last year.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland say that’s a drop of over a third compared to 2016.