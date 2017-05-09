Spectacular Success For Galway Athletes At Community Games National Finals

Galway Results May 6th Aldi Community Games National Finals
Swimming
Girls
U/14 freestyle
Bronze Medal Ciara Kilcommons, NBT
U/14 Breast stroke
Gold Medal Ruth Dolan GAL
U/14 Butterfly
4th Place Medal Naoise O’Donnell, Moycullen
Boys
U/14 Freestyle
Gold Medal Ralf Bodamer Athenry
U/16 backstroke
Gold Medal Fionn Waters, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kilteevna
U/12 Breast stroke
4th place Medal Alan Kilcommons, Newbridge/Ballygar/Toghergar
U/16 Butterfly
Bronze Medal Uiseann Cooke, Cahelistrane/Kilcoonagh
U/10 Freestyle
Bronze Medal Evan McKeon, Ballinasloe
Gymnastics
Gold Medal Rory Connolly, Newbridge/Ballygar/Toghergar
First Gold in Gymnastics for Galway
Boys Judo – National Finals Results
The Boys Competitors from Galway also did amazingly well at the Aldi Community Games National Finals in Abbotstown. Please find following a list of all medal winners in the Boys Judo Competition
25KG Pearse Maguire Annaghdown Bronze Medal
30KG Oscar Predka DRA Gold Medal
35 KG Dylan McGrath Annaghdown Silver Medal
40KG Conor Murray Annaghdown Silver Medal
45KG Shane Williams Athenry Bronze Medal
55KG Adam McDonagh Salthill/Claddagh Silver Medal
OPEN Eryk Wyskocki Galway city East Bronze Medal
Girls Judo – National Finals Results
There have been some super results for Galway Competitors at the Aldi Community Games National Finals in Abbotstown. Please find following a list of all medal winners in the Girls Judo Competition
25KG Ella James Athenry Silver Medal
30KG Emma Clayden Murphy AMK Gold Medal
35 KG Robin Deegan Salthill/Claddagh Gold Medal
40KG Lily Mae Turly AMK Bronze Medal
45KG Leah Deegan Salthill/Claddagh Gold Medal
50KG Ailbhe Greaney Salthill/Claddagh Silver Medal
55KG Alanna Doyle Athenry Gold Medal
OPEN Lauren McDonagh Salthill/Claddagh Silver Medal
Galway U/13 Cross Country
The Galway U/13 Cross Country came second bringing home the Silver Medals
Ava McKeon finished 4th and received the Pewter Medal
Team Members…
Luke Flynn – Craughwell
Callum Healy – Athenry
Leon Connaire – Bullaun/New Inn
Cathal Duffy – Bullaun/New Inn
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Fergus Deely Bullaun/New Inn Ava McKeon Ballinasloe
Luke Flynn Craughwell Isabella Burke Galway City East
Callum Healy Athenry Clodagh O’Meara Craughwell
Leon Conaire Bullaun/New Inn Roisin Geaney Kinvara
Cathal Duffy Bullaun/New Inn Lean Nic Dhonnacha Galway City East
Galway Community Games
Team Results
U/14 Table Quiz Ardrahan 4th Place Medal
U/11 M Basketball Oranmore/Maree Silver Medal
U/13 G Basketball Oranmore/Maree Silver Medal
U/13 B Basketball Moycullen Silver Medal
U/16 G Basketball Oranmore/Maree Silver Medal
U/16 B Basketball Oranmore/Maree Silver Medal
U/13 M Chess Dunmore/G/K Gold Medal
U/16 Chess Dunmore/G/K Bronze Medal
U/11 Mini Rugby Athenry Silver Medal
U/14 G Spikeball Ballinasloe Bronze Medal
U/14 B Spike ball Ballinasloe Silver Medal