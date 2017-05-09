Spectacular Success For Galway Athletes At Community Games National Finals

Galway Results May 6th Aldi Community Games National Finals

Swimming

Girls

U/14 freestyle

Bronze Medal Ciara Kilcommons, NBT

U/14 Breast stroke

Gold Medal Ruth Dolan GAL

U/14 Butterfly

4th Place Medal Naoise O’Donnell, Moycullen

Boys

U/14 Freestyle

Gold Medal Ralf Bodamer Athenry

U/16 backstroke

Gold Medal Fionn Waters, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kilteevna

U/12 Breast stroke

4th place Medal Alan Kilcommons, Newbridge/Ballygar/Toghergar

U/16 Butterfly

Bronze Medal Uiseann Cooke, Cahelistrane/Kilcoonagh

U/10 Freestyle

Bronze Medal Evan McKeon, Ballinasloe

Gymnastics

Gold Medal Rory Connolly, Newbridge/Ballygar/Toghergar

First Gold in Gymnastics for Galway

Boys Judo – National Finals Results

The Boys Competitors from Galway also did amazingly well at the Aldi Community Games National Finals in Abbotstown. Please find following a list of all medal winners in the Boys Judo Competition

25KG Pearse Maguire Annaghdown Bronze Medal

30KG Oscar Predka DRA Gold Medal

35 KG Dylan McGrath Annaghdown Silver Medal

40KG Conor Murray Annaghdown Silver Medal

45KG Shane Williams Athenry Bronze Medal

55KG Adam McDonagh Salthill/Claddagh Silver Medal

OPEN Eryk Wyskocki Galway city East Bronze Medal

Girls Judo – National Finals Results

There have been some super results for Galway Competitors at the Aldi Community Games National Finals in Abbotstown. Please find following a list of all medal winners in the Girls Judo Competition

25KG Ella James Athenry Silver Medal

30KG Emma Clayden Murphy AMK Gold Medal

35 KG Robin Deegan Salthill/Claddagh Gold Medal

40KG Lily Mae Turly AMK Bronze Medal

45KG Leah Deegan Salthill/Claddagh Gold Medal

50KG Ailbhe Greaney Salthill/Claddagh Silver Medal

55KG Alanna Doyle Athenry Gold Medal

OPEN Lauren McDonagh Salthill/Claddagh Silver Medal

Galway U/13 Cross Country

The Galway U/13 Cross Country came second bringing home the Silver Medals

Ava McKeon finished 4th and received the Pewter Medal

Team Members…

Luke Flynn – Craughwell

Callum Healy – Athenry

Leon Connaire – Bullaun/New Inn

Cathal Duffy – Bullaun/New Inn

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Fergus Deely Bullaun/New Inn Ava McKeon Ballinasloe

Luke Flynn Craughwell Isabella Burke Galway City East

Callum Healy Athenry Clodagh O’Meara Craughwell

Leon Conaire Bullaun/New Inn Roisin Geaney Kinvara

Cathal Duffy Bullaun/New Inn Lean Nic Dhonnacha Galway City East

Galway Community Games

Team Results

U/14 Table Quiz Ardrahan 4th Place Medal

U/11 M Basketball Oranmore/Maree Silver Medal

U/13 G Basketball Oranmore/Maree Silver Medal

U/13 B Basketball Moycullen Silver Medal

U/16 G Basketball Oranmore/Maree Silver Medal

U/16 B Basketball Oranmore/Maree Silver Medal

U/13 M Chess Dunmore/G/K Gold Medal

U/16 Chess Dunmore/G/K Bronze Medal

U/11 Mini Rugby Athenry Silver Medal

U/14 G Spikeball Ballinasloe Bronze Medal

U/14 B Spike ball Ballinasloe Silver Medal