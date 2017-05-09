15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Community GAmes

Spectacular Success For Galway Athletes At Community Games National Finals

By Sport GBFM
May 9, 2017

Time posted: 11:35 am

Galway Results May 6th Aldi Community Games National Finals

Swimming

Girls

U/14 freestyle

Bronze Medal Ciara Kilcommons, NBT

 

U/14 Breast stroke

Gold Medal Ruth Dolan GAL

 

U/14 Butterfly

4th Place Medal Naoise O’Donnell, Moycullen

 

Boys

U/14 Freestyle

Gold Medal Ralf Bodamer Athenry

 

U/16 backstroke

Gold Medal Fionn Waters, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kilteevna

 

U/12 Breast stroke

4th place Medal Alan Kilcommons, Newbridge/Ballygar/Toghergar

 

U/16 Butterfly

Bronze Medal Uiseann Cooke, Cahelistrane/Kilcoonagh

 

U/10 Freestyle

Bronze Medal Evan McKeon, Ballinasloe

 

Gymnastics

Gold Medal    Rory Connolly, Newbridge/Ballygar/Toghergar

First Gold in Gymnastics for Galway

 

Boys Judo – National Finals Results

The Boys Competitors from Galway also did amazingly well at the Aldi Community Games National Finals in Abbotstown. Please find following a list of all medal winners in the Boys Judo Competition

25KG             Pearse Maguire Annaghdown                Bronze Medal

30KG             Oscar Predka DRA                                Gold Medal

35 KG            Dylan McGrath Annaghdown               Silver Medal

40KG             Conor Murray Annaghdown                 Silver Medal

45KG             Shane Williams Athenry                        Bronze Medal

55KG             Adam McDonagh Salthill/Claddagh      Silver Medal

OPEN            Eryk Wyskocki   Galway city East        Bronze Medal

 

Girls Judo – National Finals Results

There have been some super results for Galway Competitors at the Aldi Community Games National Finals in Abbotstown. Please find following a list of all medal winners in the Girls Judo Competition

25KG           Ella James Athenry                          Silver Medal

30KG           Emma Clayden Murphy AMK         Gold Medal

35 KG          Robin Deegan Salthill/Claddagh       Gold Medal

40KG           Lily Mae Turly AMK                       Bronze Medal

45KG           Leah Deegan Salthill/Claddagh         Gold Medal

50KG           Ailbhe Greaney   Salthill/Claddagh  Silver Medal

55KG           Alanna Doyle Athenry                     Gold Medal

OPEN         Lauren McDonagh Salthill/Claddagh          Silver Medal

 

Galway U/13 Cross Country

The Galway U/13 Cross Country came second bringing home the Silver Medals

Ava McKeon finished 4th and received the Pewter Medal

Team Members…
Luke Flynn – Craughwell
Callum Healy – Athenry
Leon Connaire – Bullaun/New Inn
Cathal Duffy – Bullaun/New Inn

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY             GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Fergus Deely Bullaun/New Inn        Ava McKeon   Ballinasloe

Luke Flynn    Craughwell                Isabella Burke Galway City East

Callum Healy Athenry                     Clodagh O’Meara Craughwell

Leon Conaire Bullaun/New Inn       Roisin Geaney Kinvara

Cathal Duffy Bullaun/New Inn        Lean Nic Dhonnacha   Galway City East

 

Galway Community Games

Team Results

U/14 Table Quiz               Ardrahan                          4th Place Medal

U/11 M Basketball           Oranmore/Maree              Silver Medal

U/13 G Basketball            Oranmore/Maree              Silver Medal

U/13 B Basketball            Moycullen                         Silver Medal

U/16 G Basketball            Oranmore/Maree              Silver Medal

U/16 B Basketball            Oranmore/Maree              Silver Medal

U/13 M Chess                  Dunmore/G/K                   Gold Medal

U/16 Chess                       Dunmore/G/K                   Bronze Medal

U/11 Mini Rugby             Athenry                            Silver Medal

U/14 G Spikeball              Ballinasloe                        Bronze Medal

U/14 B Spike ball             Ballinasloe                        Silver Medal

Sport
