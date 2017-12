This Christmas Week, Galway Bay FM looks back at the last twelve months and Galway’s outstanding success in Hurling in winning both Senior and Minor All-Ireland Titles.

Throughout the week we will hear from the men who made it happen.

Today we conclude with Galway Senior Hurling Captain David Burke who became the first Galway Captain since Conor Hayes to lift the Liam McCarthy Cup

David Spoke to Niall Canavan