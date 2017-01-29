Special meeting to discuss Clarinbridge traffic calming plan

Galway Bay Fm newsroom:-A special meeting of the Oranmore/Athenry district will take place tomorrow to discuss a proposed traffic calming plan for Clarinbridge. (30/1)

The meeting has been requested by Councillor Martina Kinane, who claims Transport Infrastructure Ireland has not taken on board the concerns of residents or the local business community.

She says the proposed scheme will threaten the viability of local businesses.

The special meeting will take place at County Hall at 10 tomorrow morning