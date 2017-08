A Special Mass has been organised for the Intentions for Tony Keady and his family and will be held in Oranmore Parish Church this evening at 6.30pm.

A Message was released to The Galway GAA Community from Pearse Stadium Today and Reads…..

“A Special Mass has been organised for 6.30pm this evening (Wednesday) in Oranmore Parish Church, Oranmore for the intentions of Tony, his wife Margaret and the Keady Family and for all those caring for Tony in University Hospital Galway.”