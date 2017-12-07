15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

Special event to mark St Raphael’s College centenary and new extension

By GBFM News
December 7, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – St Raphael’s College in Loughrea is gearing up for a major celebration tomorrow. (Friday 8/12)

The school’s new extension is to be officially opened tomorrow afternoon, and the opening coincides with the school’s centenary.

The secondary school was founded by the Clonfert Mercy Sisters in 1917.

Up to 1974, it provided secondary education for day girls and boarders from across the region.

In 1974, St Raphael’s amalgamated with St Brendan’s De La Salle boys’ school, and now operates as a mixed secondary school.

School chaplain and former teacher Sr Anne Farrell will officiate at the opening of the new extension at 1pm tomorrow.

 

