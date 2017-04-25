15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

DSC_5147 - Version 2 17Galway County Council New Chamber

Special council meeting called to discuss county planning process

By GBFM News
April 25, 2017

Time posted: 5:45 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special meeting of the County Council will take place next month to discuss the county planning process. (29/5)

The meeting will be held in public after requests for a closed meeting were rejected by the majority of councillors.

County Cathaoirleach Michael Connolly says a number of topics are likely to be discussed including wastewater provision, one-off rural homes and how the planning process relates to the County Development Plan.

Meanwhile, the local authority is to provide guidelines on its website shortly for residents or businesses who wish to submit planning applications.

The council says it currently takes 2 months to get a pre-planning meeting with county planners.

The aim of pre-planning meetings is to allow applicants to work through any difficulties they may face when submitting an application, and to ensure they have all the relevant documentation.

The special meeting on the county planning process takes place at County Hall on Monday the 29th of May.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Oughterard cancer patient shares clinical trial experience in short film produced by NUIG
Christopher1
April 25, 2017
Oughterard cancer patient shares clinical trial experience in short film produced by NUIG
water-pour
April 25, 2017
Average Galway household uses 409 cubic litres of water a day
tuam-news
April 25, 2017
Tuam Wastewater Treatment Plant to be upgraded

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
connacht-rugby-media-release
April 25, 2017
Eoin McKeon and Darragh Leader Sign Contract Extensions With Connacht Rugby
IRUPA With Pat Lam, Galway 22/3/2017 Pat Lam Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie
April 25, 2017
PAT LAM ANNOUNCES HIS SUPPORT FOR TACKLE YOUR FEELINGS
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK