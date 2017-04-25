Special council meeting called to discuss county planning process

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special meeting of the County Council will take place next month to discuss the county planning process. (29/5)

The meeting will be held in public after requests for a closed meeting were rejected by the majority of councillors.

County Cathaoirleach Michael Connolly says a number of topics are likely to be discussed including wastewater provision, one-off rural homes and how the planning process relates to the County Development Plan.

Meanwhile, the local authority is to provide guidelines on its website shortly for residents or businesses who wish to submit planning applications.

The council says it currently takes 2 months to get a pre-planning meeting with county planners.

The aim of pre-planning meetings is to allow applicants to work through any difficulties they may face when submitting an application, and to ensure they have all the relevant documentation.

The special meeting on the county planning process takes place at County Hall on Monday the 29th of May.