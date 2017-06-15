SPAR FAI Primary School 5s programme roundup for 2017

The SPAR FAI Primary School 5s programme for 2017 came to a pulsating conclusion in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin last month (May 31).

A record year for the SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme as it proved even more popular than ever with 28,500 children from 1,495 schools taking part in county, regional and provincial blitz days nationwide. This resulted in a phenomenal increase of 16% in participation figures in the last twelve months and over a staggering 60% increase in female participation.

A major highlight for the young players was the appearance of our SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme ambassador and former Republic of Ireland International Keith Andrews, who was on hand to present the prizes to all 192 players representing the 24 schools ensuring everyone was a winner on the day.

There was some special support for Granagh NS as Patrick O’Donovan TD, Minister of State for Tourism & Sport was on hand to cheer them on from the side-line as was Helen McEntee TD, Minister for Mental Health & Older People as she showed her interest in local outfit St. Patrick’s NS, Castletown who were in the same competing section.

The schools were divided into provincial representatives from small, medium and large schools divisions which culminated in 12 Counties being represented on the day.

THE WINNING FORMULA

The SPAR ‘A’ Cup honours went to the wire as Granagh NS, Kilmallock claimed the title on their head to head with second place finishers Scoil Chiaráin Naofa, Doorus as both sides won two and lost one. The Limerick side shaved a 4-3 victory over the Galway crew in their penultimate fixture following a 4-3 win in their opening game against St. Patrick’s NS, Castletown. The Munster Champions slipped up in their final game against third place Scoil Bhríde, Mullaghrafferty but obviously did enough to snatch the silverware.

It was double celebrations for Granagh NS as Padráig Murphy was named Player of the Tournament in that section. The youngster hit a hat-trick in his outing against St. Patrick’s NS while he converted again in their win over Scoil Chiaráin Naofa.

The SPAR ‘A’ Girls Cup went to Drimina NS, Tubbercurry who edged out Boyerstown NS by an impressive three points in the final table. The Sligo girls won all three games, scoring 9 and only conceding on average a goal per game.

The impressive Ciara Brennan was named Player of the Tournament for the Champions as Drimina NS enjoyed their day’s activities. She netted four in their final game against a much fancied and unbeaten Boyerstown NS to ensure a 5-2 win, swaying an historic victory in their favour.

Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Ballymote picked up the SPAR ‘B’ Cup having claimed a remarkable three wins from three. The second Sligo team to bring the Cup home as they enjoyed a 3-1 victory over St. Peter’s NS, Dromiskin. This was followed up with a slender 3-2 result against Cork’s Scoil an Athar Tadhg while they ended their campaign against runners up Dooish NS, Ballybofey with a narrow 2-1 score-line.

Young Ballymote student Michael Lavin scored seven of the eight goals for his side and this was reason enough to select him for Player of the Tournament. A very worthy recipient.

Carnmore NS, Oranmore finished in top spot in the SPAR ‘B’ Girls Cup with five points to spare over runners up Ballyea NS of Ennis. The Galway girls scored a whopping 12 goals in their three games, only allowing three goals to be conceded all day. The starlets defeated Kilkenny School Project 4-1 in their opening game. This was followed up by a solid 3-1 win over Ballyea NS. They finished their afternoon with a 5-1 result against fourth place Gaelscoil Ultain, Muineachain.

Carnmore had reason to celebrate yet again as Elisha Bohan was announced as Player of the Tournament following a sensational performance for her side.

St. Ciaran’s NS, Hartstown was awarded the SPAR ‘C’ Cup with a sterling display in the Aviva. The Dublin crew collected full points from their three games, notching up on average five goals per game. Nenagh CBS did themselves proud with a silver medal having won their other two fixtures against Scoil Iognáid, Galway and St. Joseph’s BNS, Carrickmacross.

A lovely consolation for Scoil Iognáid as Maitiú MacThomais was named Player of the Tournament for a magnificent showcase of football. A definite star for the future.

The SPAR Girls ‘C’ Cup went to newcomers Our Lady’s of Good Counsel GNS, Johnstown which ensured double Cup success for the Capital, following in the footsteps of the Hartstown lads. It was a competitive group with Scoil Róis, Salthill forcing them all the way in the final stages of competition. The Dublin School did enough in their final game with the runners up as they edged it 2-1 to claim top spot in the table.

It was no surprise that Ava Gibson Doyle was allocated the Player of the Tournament accolade at the end of proceedings as she was very influential in her side’s victory on the day. A real team player who will excel in years to come.

How they all featured on the day…

SPAR ‘A’ Cup:

Winner: Granagh NS, Kilmallock, Limerick

Runner Up: Scoil Chiaráin Naofa, Doorus, Galway

Third: Scoil Bhríde, Mullaghrafferty, Monaghan

Fourth: St. Patrick’s NS, Castletown KP, Meath

Player of the Tournament: Pádraig Murphy (Granagh NS)

SPAR ‘A’ Cup

ST PATRICK’S NS 3 GRANAGH NS 4

A seven goal thriller opened proceedings in SPAR ‘A’ Cup which saw Munster Champions Granagh NS, Kilmallock just manage to hold on and edge out Leinster winners St. Patrick’s NS, Castletown, Meath 4-3 in a gutsy performance. The impressive Padraig Murphy grabbed a hat-trick after a TJ Tierney goal had pulled them level earlier. These cancelled out fine efforts from St. Patrick’s Joao Gabriel Gomes, Arón Monaghan plus an unfortunate own goal.

SCOIL BHRIDE 4 SCOIL CHIARAIN NAOFA 6

Another high scoring opener in SPAR ‘A’ Cup saw Scoil Chiaráin Naofa, Doorus, Galway overcome a spirited Scoil Bhríde from Mullaghrafferty Monaghan 6-4. A brace each from Joshua O’Connor, Padraig Pearl and Aaron Kennedy saw them recover from going 4-3 behind to secure the win. Eoghan Farrelly with two goals and Kian Duffy and Michael McSweeney were the Scoil Bhride scorers.

ST PATRICK’S NS 2 SCOIL BHRIDE 2

An end to end encounter saw St. Patrick’s NS grab a deserved draw with a late penalty from Rian McConnell. Joao Gabriel Gomes was their other scorer while Eoghan Farrelly and Kian Duffy were on the score sheet for Scoil Bhríde.

GRANAGH NS 4 SCOIL CHIARAIN NAOFA 3

A hard fought victory for Granagh NS their second of the day in a tight game means that the Kilmallock outfit are SPAR ‘A’ Cup winners with a game still to play. Padraig Murphy, Sean O’Gorman, TJ Tierney plus an own goal gave them the win while Andrew Horan (2) and Padraig Pearl replied for Scoil Chiaráin Naofa.

ST PATRICK’S NS 2 SCOIL CHIARAIN NAOFA 3

In the tightest of finishes Scoil Chiaráin Naofa were pipped for SPAR ‘A’ Cup honours by Granagh NS on the head the head result despite defeating St. Patrick’s NS 3-2 in their final game.

GRANAGH NS 0 SCOIL BHRIDE 1

Despite going down to Scoil Bhride through a Kian Duffy goal, Granagh NS managed to edge out Scoil Chiaráin Naofa and take the SPAR ‘A’ prize on the head to head result between the two sides. While a further honour came for the Limerick School with Granagh’s Padraig Murphy named SPAR ‘A’ Cup Player of the Tournament.

Squads

SPAR ‘A’ Cup (Small schools, mixed/boys)

Scoil Chiaráin Naofa, Doorus, Galway | Cathal Corless, Pádraig Pearl, Michael MacSweeney, Andrew Horan, Joshua O’Connor, Adam Huban, Stephen Faul, Adam Noone

Teachers | Aonghus McNamara, Martina Tarpey

St. Patrick’s NS, Castletown, Kilpatrick, Meath | Ewan Sheridan, Bernard Doherty, Kelan Sheerin, Cormac Farrelly, Killian Smyth, Rian McConnell, Joao Gabriel Gomes, Arón Monaghan

Teachers | Niall Martin, Anthony Monaghan

Granagh NS, Kilmallock, Limerick | Eoin Horgan, Mark O’Shea, Pádraig Murphy, TJ Tierney, Luke Hayes, Seán O’Gorman, Ian Sheehy, Zack Hayes

Teachers | Seamus Murphy, Tom O’Gorman

Scoil Bhríde, Mullaghrafferty, Monaghan | Gorey Doogan, Jack Ward, Eoghan Hoey, Aaron Kennedy, Eóghan Farrelly, Anton Smith, Kian Duffy, Patrick Farrelly

Teachers | Shane Donnelly, Philip Kelly

SPAR ‘A’ Girls Cup:

Winner: Drimina NS, Tubbercurry, Sligo

Runner Up: Boyerstown NS, Mullaghmore, Meath

Third: Little Flower NS, Ballytarsna, Cashel, Tipperary

Fourth: Scoil Mhuire, Caiseal, Fánaid, Donegal

Player of the Tournament: Ciara Brennan (Drimina NS)

SPAR ‘A’ Girls Cup

SCOIL MHUIRE 1 DRIMINA NS 3

Drimina NS, Tubbercurry proved too strong for North West rivals Scoil Mhuire, Caiseal, Fanaid in SPAR Girls ‘A’ Cup. Macayla Burke grabbed a brace and Eimer Hunt added the insurance third goal for a comfortable win. Rachel Ni Fhril replied for the Donegal School.

BOYERSTOWN NS 3 LITTLE FLOWER NS 0

Goals from Amber Cosgrave (2) and Alannah Rattigan gave Boyerstown NS a bright start to their bid for honours in the SPAR Girls ‘A’ against a spirited Little Flower NS.

SCOIL MHUIRE 0 BOYERSTOWN NS 2

Goals from Amber Cosgrove and Alannah Rattigan gave Boyerstown NS their second win of the day and kept them on course to take the Girls SPAR ‘A’ title.

DRIMINA NS 1 LITTLE FLOWER NS 0

A late winner from Macayla Burke was the difference between these two fine sides in a very tight game that gives Drimina the chance to take the SPAR honours ahead of their final game with unbeaten Boyerstown.

SCOIL MHUIRE 1 LITTLE FLOWER NS 3

Little Flower NS finished the day on a high note with their first win of the tournament.

Alessia Mazzola grabbed two of the goals with Hannah Downey adding the third while Iseult Ni Mhathuna was the Scoil Mhuire scorer.

DRIMINA NS 5 BOYERSTOWN NS 2

A four goal spree by Ciara Brennan helped Drimina National School take the honours in the SPAR Girls ‘A’ Cup. Boyerstown went into the final game needing just a draw to win the title and they were 2-1 ahead at one stage in the opening half with goals from Chloe Rogers and Amber Cosgrove. But Drimina pegged them back level at the break after Eimear Hunt and Brennan had grabbed the goals. Brennan was on fire in a second half dominated by the Tubbercurry School to fire home three further goals for a stylish win.

Squads

SPAR ‘A’ Girls Cup (Small schools, girls only)

Drimina NS, Tubbercurry, Sligo | Holly Gannon, Leah Walsh, Ciara Brennan, Eimear Hunt, Macayla Burke, Rhianne McSteen, Aoife Roche

Teachers | Ruth Kelly, Theresa Sheerin

Boyerstown NS, Mullaghmore, Meath | Toyah Hennessey, Orlaith Reilly, Alannah Rattigan, Katie McHugh, Amber Cosgrove, Alana Rogers, Chloe Rogers, Caoimhe Keyes

Teachers | Cathal O’Bric, Margaret Hennessey

Little Flower NS, Ballytarsna, Cashel, Tipperary | Maia O’Sullivan, Sarah Bell, Katelyn Downey, Grace Fitzpatrick Ryan, Alessia Mazzola, Hannah Downey, Caoimhe Maher

Teachers | Siobhán McGrath, Catherine Molony

Scoil Mhuire, Caiseal, Fánaid, Donegal | Méabh Ní Dhubhthaigh, Olivia Ní Fhríl, Rachael Ní Fhríl, Clodagh Ní Thiaróin, Aoife Ní Shiail, Isult Ní Mhathúna, Alannah Ní Fhríl, Aoife Nic Suibhne

Teachers | Una Sweeney, Gráinne Uí Dhubhthaigh

SPAR ‘B’ Cup:

Winner: Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Ballymote, Sligo

Runner Up: Dooish NS, Ballybofey, Donegal

Third: Scoil an Athar Tadhg, Carraig na bhFear, Cork

Fourth: St. Peter’s NS, Dromiskin, Louth

Player of the Tournament: Michael Lavin (Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Ballymote)

SPAR ‘B’ Cup

SCOIL AN ATHAR TADHG 2 DOORISH NS 3

Two goals from Kevin McCormack plus Mark Mbuli’s opener saw Scoil An Athar Tadgh get off to a winning start against Doorish NS in the SPAR ‘B’ Cup division. John O’Sullivan hit both of the Cork school’s goals.

SCOIL MHUIRE GAN SMAL 3 ST. PETER’S NS 1

Michael Lavin’s hat-trick gave Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Ballymote the win over St. Peter’s NS, Dromiskin in an exciting game. Rory McLaughlin netted for the Louth School.

SCOIL AN ATHAR TADHG 2 SCOIL MHUIRE GAN SMAL 3

Michael Lavin’s brace and a goal from Thomas Sweeney kept Scoil Mhuire gan Smál on course for the SPAR ‘B’ Cup crown with a 3-2 win over Scoil An Athar Tadhg. John O’Sullivan’s two goals were not enough to get the Cork School anything from the game.

DOORISH NS 5 ST. PETER’S NS 4

Another thrilling encounter with plenty of goals saw Doorish stay unbeaten after edging out St Peter’s NS by the odd goal in nine. Scorers for Doorish were Mark Mbuli (2), Mark Scanlon, Eoin McGonigle while St Peter’s replied with a Nathan Todd hat trick and Evan McEnteggart.

SCOIL AN ATHAR TADHG 4 ST. PETER’S NS 2

A welcome first win of the day for the Carrig na bhFear, Cork School in their last game at the Aviva Stadium.

DOORISH NS 1 SCOIL MHUIRE GAN SMAL 2

Michael Lavin proved to be the hero with his two goals edging out Doorish NS to land the SPAR ‘B’ Cup crown for Scoil Mhuire gan Smál. In a winner takes all game with Kevin McCormack netting the Doorish goal but the Balybofey School just couldn’t get the better of their Sligo opponents.

Squads

SPAR ‘B’ Cup (Medium schools, mixed/boys)

Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Ballymote, Sligo | Shane Rafferty, Mark Tighe, Finlay Hutchinson, Michael Lavin, Thomas Sweeney, David McDonagh, Gerard O’Brien, Mark Scanlon

Teachers | Patricia Hunt, John Lavin

St. Peter’s NS, Dromiskin, Louth | Cian Sheridan, Ryan Doran, James Woods, Evan McEnteggart, Nathan Todd, Rory McLoughlin, Jake Kenny, Seán Allen

Teachers | David McComish, Pat Mulligan

Scoil an Athar Tadhg, Carraig na bhFear, Cork | Martin Murphy, Aaron Ryan, Zach Lynch, Kevin Fitzpatrick, Lewis McGrath, Cian Crowley, John O’Sullivan, Ryan Bradburn

Teachers | Michael White, Dermot O’Driscoll

Dooish NS, Ballybofey, Donegal | Darragh Boyle, Jack Long, Kevin McCormack, Conor McGinty, Patrick Long, Mark Mbuli, Eoin McGonagle, Andrew Murray

Teachers | Ciarán McDevitt, Jason Ewing

SPAR ‘B’ Girls Cup:

Winner: Carnmore NS, Oranmore, Galway

Runner Up: Ballyea NS, Ennis, Clare

Third: Kilkenny School Project, Springfields, Kilkenny

Fourth: Gaelscoil Ultain, Monaghan

Player of the Tournament: Elisha Bohan (Carnmore NS, Oranmore)

SPAR ‘B’ Girls Cup

CARNMORE NS 4 KILKENNY SP 1

Goals from Alannah Fahy (2), Elisha Bohan and Sara Cogley gave Carnmore NS a comfortable win over Kilkenny School Project who replied with a goal from Chiara Cardillo.

BALLYEA NS 5 GAELSCOIL ULTAIN 2

Anna Whelan netted a hat trick with Sinead Collins and Ashling Costello adding a goal each to see Ballyea NS past Gaelscoil Ultain, Monaghan who got both of their scores from Scarlett Ni Earain.

CARNMORE NS 3 BALLYEA NS 1

Sara Cogley hammered home two fine strikes after Alannah Fahy had opened the Carnmore account to give the Galway school a comfortable 3-1 win. Aisling Costello replied for Ballyea.

KILKENNY SP 3 GAELSCOIL ULTAIN 0

The Kilkenny School got their first win of the day with Chiara Costello grabbing a brace and Kate Beirne Bowden completing their total against a gritty Gaelscoil Ultain.

CARNMORE NS 5 GAELSCOIL ULTAIN 1

Carnmore NS stormed to the Girls SPAR B title with a 5-1 victory over Gaelscoil Ultain in their final game. Elisha Bohan grabbed a hat trick with goals from Alannah Fahy and Sara Cogley completing the total. Ally NicCearain replied for Gaelscoil Ultain.

KILKENNY SP 3 BALLYEA NS 3

A Chiana Cardillo hat trick for Kilkenny School Project was matched by Ballyea with goals from Anna Whelan (2) and Rebecca McCarthy to give the Ennis School the runners up spot in the Girls SPAR B by one goal difference over Kilkenny SP.

Squads

SPAR ‘B’ Girls Cup (Medium schools, girls only)

Carnmore NS, Oranmore, Galway | Leah O’Halloran, Roisín Collins, Elsa Iusulano, Brónagh Kelly, Alannah Fahy, Sara Cogley, Aoife Collins, Elisha Bohan

Teacher | John Reilly

Kilkenny School Project, Kilkenny | Mai Gordon Dalton, Femke Tooley, Millie Gilsenan, Jenny Beirne Bowden, Mell Snyder, Chiara Cardillo, Kate Beirne Bowden

Teacher | David Weadick

Ballyea NS, Ennis, Clare | Rebecca Carmody, Hannah Mai Neylon, Rebecca McCarthy, Sinéad Collins, Anna Whelan, Aisling Costelloe, Orla Hogan, Emer Phelan

Coaches | Kieran Ryan, Shane Hogan

Gaelscoil Ultain, Monaghan | Katie Ní Thréinir, Deirbhile Ní Chianáin, Scarlett Ní Earáin, Caitlín Ní Fhaogáin, Ally Nic Cearáin, Emma Nic Giolla Mhichíl, Hannah Nic Uaid

Teachers | Sinéad Nig Uidhir, Joe Ó’Gallchóir

SPAR ‘C’ Cup:

Winner: St. Ciaran’s NS, Hartstown, Dublin

Runner Up: Nenagh CBS Primary, Tipperary

Third: Scoil Iognáid, Galway

Fourth: St. Joseph’s NS, Carrickmacross, Monaghan

Player of the Tournament: Maitiú Mac Thomais (Scoil Iognáid, Galway)

SPAR ‘C’ Cup

ST JOSEPH’S BNS 2 SCOIL IOGNAID 3

A strong second half show saw Galway’s Scoil Iognaid defeat St Joseph’s NS Carrickmacross 3-2 in an exciting SPAR C opener. Nathan Campbell had St Joseph’s in front early on but Milo O’Maille levelled by the break. Scoil Iognaid had the better of the second half and goals from Ailein O’Conghaile and Maitiu MacThomais gave them the win despite Fionan Carolan managing a second for St Joseph’s.

ST CIARAN’S NS 5 NENAGH CBS 0

A very impressive performance by St Ciaran’s NS, Hartstown with a hat trick from Alex Jones and two more from Jake Brady saw them ease past Nenagh CBS on a 5-0 scoreline

ST JOSEPH’S BNS 0 ST CIARAN’S NS 5

St Ciaran’s found St Joseph’s difficult to break down in a tight opening half with Alex Jones finally edging them in front on the half time whistle.

The second half proved to be a one way traffic with Jones doubling his total and further goals from Belguy Manzambi (2) and Adam Kavanagh completing the St Ciaran’s total.

SCOIL IOGNAID 2 NENAGH CBS 3

Nikodem Kozlowski netted a late winner from close in to give Nenagh CBS a narrow first win of the day against Galway’s Scoil Iognaid. A super game with two talented sides serving up top class performances saw Brian McEvoy grabbing a brace for Nenagh and Mitiu Mac Thomais doing likewise for Scoil Iognaid.

ST JOSEPH’S BNS 2 NENAGH CBS 8

Despite recording an 8-2 win over St Joseph’s Boys National School, Nenagh were pipped for SPAR C honours after St Ciaran’s managed to defeat Scoil Iognaid in their final game.

The Nenagh goals came from a Nikadem Kozlowski hat trick, Two from Brian McEvoy and Sean Keith Crosse, Adam McAuliffe and Kian Kelly Mitchell with one apiece.

SCOIL IOGNAID 4 ST CIARAN’S NS 6

Dublin school St Ciaran’s captured the SPAR C honours after they finished the day unbeaten in their three games accounting for Scoil Iognaid 6-4 in their final fixture.

An excellent game saw hat tricks from St Ciaran’s Belguy Manzambi and Maitiu Mac Thomais for Scoil Iognaid.

Alex Jones continued his fine form for the Dublin school with two goals and a Calum Jameson goal completed the total. Donal McGiolla was the other Scoil Iognaid scorer.

Squads

SPAR ‘C’ Cup (Large schools, mixed/boys)

Scoil Iognaid, Galway | Ronán Ó’Loideáin, Maitiú Mac Thomas, Dónal Mac Giolla, Maitiú Ó’Fatharta, Milo Ó’Máillr, Ailéin O’Conghaile, Luc Ó’Braonáin, Jay Ó’Máirtín

Teachers | Eoin Durkin, Siobhán Divilly

St. Ciaran’s NS, Hartstown, Dublin | Seán Molly, Josh Clarke, Adam Kavanagh, Alex Jones, Calum Jameson, Belguy Manzambi, Jake Brady, Eric Marku

Teachers | Declan Tobin, Peadar Reilly

Nenagh CBS Primary, Tipperary | Cian Carmody, Seán-Keith Crosse, Adam McAiliffe, Nikodem Kozlowski, Paddy Parcelea, Charlie O’Gorman, Kian Kelly Mitchell, Brian McEvoy

Teachers | Eoin Buckley, Damien Hayes

St. Joseph’s BNS, Carrickmacross, Monaghan | Odhran Maher, Luke McGeown, Nathan Campbell, Fionán Carolan, Tadgh Dunne, Augustus Lupari, Darragh Mee, Ben Fagbemi

Teachers | Paul Fitzpatrick, Jimmy Lacey

SPAR ‘C’ Girls Cup:

Winner: Our Lady’s of Good Counsel GNS, Johnstown, Dublin

Runner Up: Scoil Róis, Taylor’s Hill, Galway

Third: Woodland NS, Letterkenny, Donegal

Fourth: Scoil Niocláis, Frankfield, Cork

Player of the Tournament: Ava Gibson Doyle (Our Lady’s of Good Counsel GNS)

SPAR Girls ‘C’ Cup

OUR LADY’S GC GNS 2 SCOIL NIOCLAIS 1

Nia Hayden’s two first half goals proved enough for Our Lady of Good Counsel GNS Johnstown, Dublin to get the better of Scoil Nioclais Frankfield Cork. Katie McCarthy had pulled a goal back by half time but they failed to add to this in the second half.

WOODLAND NS 0 SCOIL ROIS 1

Eve Dawson was the match winner for Scoil Rois, Taylor’s Hill, Galway when her goal gave the Corribsiders the win over Woodland NS Letterkenny.

OUR LADY’S GC GNS 4 WOODLAND NS 0

Two early goals from Mia Hayden gave Our Lady’s the perfect start and after further scores coming from Maedbh Hannes and Liadh Burns there was no way back for a brave Woodlands.

SCOIL NIOCLAIS 0 SCOIL ROIS 1

Linda Delaney scored the only goal of an exciting game to give all three points to unbeaten Scoil Rois Galway with a game to go.

OUR LADY’S GC GNS 2 SCOIL ROIS 1

Lillymae Coyne and Maedbh Hanney were on target with the goals to clinch the Girls SPAR C honours for Our Lady of Good Counsel Johnstown in the deciding final game against closest rivals Scoil Rois.

Linda Delaney pulled a late goal back for Scoil Rois but it was too little too late for the Galway girls.

SCOIL NIOCLAIS 0 WOODLAND NS 6

Niamh Sweeney with a hat trick and goals from Amy Hegarty, Maria Kelly and Sinead Oloo gave Woodland National School a comfortable win in their final game against Scoil Nioclais.

Squads

SPAR ‘C’ Girls Cup (Large schools, girls only)

Scoil Róis, Taylor’s Hill, Galway | Lauren O’Donnell, Daisy O’Connell, Rosie Dolan, Grace O’Connor, Ivanna Lally, Eve Dossen, Linda Delaney, Alyssa O’Connor Coaches/Teachers | John Power, Bridie McNamara

Our Lady of Good Counsel, Johnstown, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin | Aja Chambers, Liadh Burns, Maedbh Hanney, Rebecca Prenter, Ella Moriarty, Ava Gibson Doyle, Lilymae Coyne, Nia Hayden

Teachers | David O’Connor, Mark Barry

Scoil Niocláis, Frankfield, Cork | Laura O’Brien, Fiona McCarthy, Jennifer Sheehy, Heidi O’Sullivan, Katie McCarthy, Ellie O’Mahony, Olivia Greaney, Aobha Murphy

Teachers | Kevin O’Connell & Jonathan Owens

Woodland NS, Letterkenny, Donegal | Aoife Sweeney, Gliodhna Patton, Niamh Sweeney, Amy Hegarty, Laura Doherty, Sinéad Otoo, Aoibhinn Franklin, Maria Kelly

Teachers | Michael O’Malley, Evelyn Roche.

The 2018 season…

Make sure your School signs up for this fantastic competition next season as entries will open in early December 2017. All schools will be notified by email of events nationwide but stay tuned to our website for details later in the year at www.faischools.ie or www.spar.ie