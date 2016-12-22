SPAR 5s 2017 Applications Now Open

Visit http://www.fai.ie/primary5 TO REGISTER NOW

The programme involved almost 24,000 students last year with over 1,200 schools participating. The competition has been running since the mid 1990s and the programme promises to be bigger and better than ever this year.

FAI Schools are delighted to announce that the National Finals will be hosted in the spectacular surrounds of the Aviva Stadium again this year. It could be your School in the National Finals on May 31, so sign up now for your chance to go all the way and create a day to remember for your School and its students.

This magnificent competition is for kids in 4th, 5th and 6th class and it all begins at your local county level. The events are a fantastic opportunity for girls and boys to participate in a fun filled one day blitz. There are six sections (3 for boys and 3 for girls) to cater for all school sizes so whether your school falls into the small, medium or large category there is a competition to cater for you.

REGISTRATION PROCESS & PAYMENT

Please register your school now at www.fai.ie/primary5

Schools should forward a cheque for €50 made payable to FAI SCHOOLS to your relevant Provincial Organiser:

Munster: Mr. Gerard Duggan, St. Mary’s BNS, Ferrybank, Co. Waterford

Ulster: Mr. Martin Robins, 51 Ard Colgan, Carndonagh, Inishowen, Co. Donegal

Connacht: Mr. Noel Dervan, Lisaniskey NS, Ballydooley PO,Donamon, Co. Roscommon

Leinster: Mr. Tom Bolger, St. Bernadette’s SNS, Quarryvale, Dublin 22

Schools will not be allowed to participate until the online application form and entry fee has been received.

If you wish to make an amendment to your entry, please do not submit a second application. Amendments can be made by emailing [email protected]

Each participating school will receive one complimentary football for entering the competition. You will receive this on the day of your local competition.

CLOSING DATES

Please note that this year we have one single closing date for all counties, the closing date is strictly Friday, February 17 at 5pm and no late applications will be accepted.

For further information on the programme please email [email protected].