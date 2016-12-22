South Galway residents’ group to meet with council over flood plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The South Galway Flood Relief Committee will meet with the County Council next month in a bid to further flood mitigation plans for the region.

The group of local residents gave a presentation to Loughrea area councillors at municipal district level this week.

The 13-member committee is highlighting a number of problem areas which are contributing to the ongoing flooding issues faced by residents of South Galway.

These include poor management of the Slieve Aughty Mountains, flow congestion at Kiltartan, the lack of an overflow channell between Coole lake and the sea, and poor overland drainage in Tarmon, Labane, Roo and Ballyboy.

Further meetings between the SGFRC and the county council will take place in the coming weeks.