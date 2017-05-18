South Galway flood mitigation plans delayed by new EU legislation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Major flood mitigation plans for South Galway will be delayed due to the incorporation of new EU legislation into Irish law.

The environmental legislation, which was brought in by Europe in 2014, is to be put into Irish law in the coming weeks.

During a flooding update delivered to Loughrea district councillors, the council executive outlined the progress to date on the major scheme for South Galway.

A draft brief for the works has been send to the Office of Public Works, and meetings have been held with local landowners and residents.

The Council will meet with the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the IFA in the coming weeks to take on board any additional observations.

Cathaoirleach of the Loughrea district, councillor Jimmy McClearn says he ‘despairs’ hearing about more environmental legislation.

There are concerns that the implementation of the new laws will result in lenghty delays.

The County Council says it will provide a further update on the matter next month, when more information becomes available.