Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a large turnout last night at a solidarity event at Galway’s Maryam mosque after rocks were thrown through the windows during a recent prayer session.

The rock attack happened at around 11.20 on Monday night, and Gardai are investigating the incident.

Galway Anti Racism Network organised a solidarity event at the Ahmadiyya mosque at 11.30 last night.

A large crowd turned up to stand in solidarity with Galway’s Muslim community.