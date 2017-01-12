15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Leo Varadkar photographed by Kevin Abosch

Social Protection Minister to outline social inclusion priorities in city

By GBFM News
January 12, 2017

Time posted: 11:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Social Protection, Leo Varadkar will outline priorities in the areas of social inclusion at a lecture in the city later today. (12/1)

He will deliver the 2nd Biennial Distinguished Lecture at the Institute for Lifecourse and Society at NUIG.

The Institute’s Director, Professor Pat Dolan, has highlighted the need to see the easing of austerity as an opportunity to provide better family support to those worst affected by the economic crisis.

The lecture series provides a forum for public engagement with the work of the Institute.

The lecture gets underway at the ILAS building in NUIG at 4.30 this afternoon.

