Sneak Peak: The Menu For The Heinz Beans Pop Up Café Looks Incredible

The quirky pop up store will be serving delicious Heinz Beans themed dishes to customers for one week and we’re very excited.

All you have to do is post on social media (Pay for your Beanz by Social Meanz.) Now, that’s a good deal!

We have a sneak peek of what you can expect from the menu and, prepare yourself, it’s good.

The café serves a variety of different options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch.

Here’s a look at what’s on offer:

Breakfast

Breakfast Tortilla wrap/gluten free bap or bread-bowl:

Scrambled eggs, baked beans, black pudding or bacon & red pepper relish.

Scrambled eggs, baked beans, chives & red pepper relish.

Beans, Irish pork sausage, bacon & chives.

Lunch

Selection of breads or baked potatoes:

Chorizo and baked bean cassoulet, guacamole.

Brie & baked beans, mushrooms and chives.

Chilli con carne, Mexican 3 cheeses, sour cream.

Dinner

Chorizo & baked beans Huevos rancheros, guacamole and sour cream.

Roasted whole peppers, mushroom & bean cassoulet, tzatziki.

Sausage and baked beans cassoulet in a baked potato, sour cream

Brunch

Chorizo & baked beans Huevos Rancheros, guacamole & sour cream

Brie & baked beans, mushrooms and chives in baked potato

Scrambled eggs & baked beans, black pudding or bacon with red pepper relish

If you find these potatoes ap’pealing’, you wouldn’t be the only one. Pop down to our Pop Up Heinz Beanz Café, 28 Abbeygate Street Upper, Galway on Oct 2nd for some deliciously creative dishes #HeinzBeanzCafe #BeanzMeanzHeinz #discovergalway A post shared by Heinz Beanz Cafe (@heinzbeanzcafe) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

Monday to Friday, breakfast will be served from 8am to 11am, lunch is available from 12pm and 3pm and dinner is served between 5pm and 7pm.

On Saturday, brunch is served from 11am to 3pm, with dinner available between 5pm and 7pm.

In a move that will definitely make a lot of people happy, Sunday brunch plans are also sorted, available 11am to 4pm.

We’ll race you there!