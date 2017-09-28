15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Sneak Peak: The Menu For The Heinz Beans Pop Up Café Looks Incredible

By Damian Burke
September 28, 2017

Time posted: 9:46 am

The quirky pop up store will be serving delicious Heinz Beans themed dishes to customers for one week and we’re very excited.

All you have to do is post on social media (Pay for your Beanz by Social Meanz.) Now, that’s a good deal!

We have a sneak peek of what you can expect from the menu and, prepare yourself, it’s good.

The café serves a variety of different options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch.

Here’s a look at what’s on offer:

Breakfast

Breakfast Tortilla wrap/gluten free bap or bread-bowl:

Scrambled eggs, baked beans, black pudding or bacon & red pepper relish.

Scrambled eggs, baked beans, chives & red pepper relish.

Beans, Irish pork sausage, bacon & chives.

Lunch

Selection of breads or baked potatoes:

Chorizo and baked bean cassoulet, guacamole.

Brie & baked beans, mushrooms and chives.

Chilli con carne, Mexican 3 cheeses, sour cream.

Dinner

Chorizo & baked beans Huevos rancheros, guacamole and sour cream.

Roasted whole peppers, mushroom & bean cassoulet, tzatziki.

Sausage and baked beans cassoulet in a baked potato, sour cream

Brunch

Chorizo & baked beans Huevos Rancheros, guacamole & sour cream

Brie & baked beans, mushrooms and chives in baked potato

Scrambled eggs & baked beans, black pudding or bacon with red pepper relish

Monday to Friday, breakfast will be served from 8am to 11am, lunch is available from 12pm and 3pm and dinner is served between 5pm and 7pm.

On Saturday, brunch is served from 11am to 3pm, with dinner available between 5pm and 7pm.

In a move that will definitely make a lot of people happy, Sunday brunch plans are also sorted, available 11am to 4pm.

We’ll race you there!

print
featured, Galway Life
Deathnotices Thursday 28th Sept, 2017
Burst watermain in the Shrule, Headford area
September 25, 2017
September 21, 2017
Shattered phone……iBroke to the rescue!
September 20, 2017
WATERFORD STUDENT MAURICE SAMMON EXPLAINS WHY HE DECIDED TO RETURN TO ADULT EDUCATION