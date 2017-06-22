SKY’S THE LIMIT AS RED BULL CLIFF DIVERS BRAVE THE ICONIC CLIFFS OF MOHER

CLIFF DIVERS BLAKE ALDRIDGE AND RHIANNAN IFFLAND CELEBRATE THE RETURN OF THE RED BULL CLIFF DIVING WORLD SERIES

This week, Blake Aldridge (GBR) and Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) test the waters at one of Ireland’s most popular tourist attractions, prior to the first stop of the 2017 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on Inis Mór this Saturday.

Once the setting for a heart wrenching Harry Potter scene, the iconic Cliffs of Moher came to life as the World Series’ reigning female champion from Australia Rhiannan Iffland and Britain’s former Olympian Blake Aldridge took to the sky. With the O’Brien’s Tower in the background and a view over to the Aran Islands, where the 2017 season will kick-off on the weekend, the cliff divers performed dives from up to 25m into the Atlantic to get a taste of the Irish waters.

Olympic diver Blake Aldridge recalls the magnificent dive at the Cliffs of Moher: “You’re always nervous going to a location like this and certainly adding a helicopter to the mix will adds to that – both me and Rhiannan were feeling the nerves a little bit,” Aldridge explained, “but once you do something like this, it helps to settle us ahead of the weekends competition. I’m looking forward to the event on Saturday, Inis Mór is a special place.”

From the historical landmark and geographical wonder of the Cliffs of Moher, the athletes travel to the fabled blowhole of Serpent’s Lair on Inis Mór for this weekends competition. The sold out event at Inis Mór will witness 14 men and 8 women from 12 nationalities taking to the air in pursuit of victory in the 60th event of the World Series. While the men are no strangers to the bruising Atlantic coast of Ireland, the women will tackle one of the sport’s most iconic locations for the first time this weekend, after months of training and preparation.

Catch all the action from Serpent’s Lair LIVE on Red Bull TV this Saturday.