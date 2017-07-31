Sky Sports Box Office to screen Mayweather McGregor ‘mega-fight’

Sky Sports Box Office will show the hugely anticipated ‘mega-fight’ between undefeated former world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather and current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

The fight – the first time the two worlds of professional boxing and UFC will collide – will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 26 August and will be available to Sky customers on Sky Sports Box Office for €24.95.

Mayweather, who holds a perfect 49-0 fight record, won 15 world titles across five divisions, and is considered one of the greatest pound for pound fighters boxing has ever seen. He retired in 2015, having successfully defended his WBC, WBA (Super) and The Ring welterweight titles against Andre Berto.

Mixed martial artist Conor McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion and former UFC Featherweight Champion, has never taken part in a professional boxing match, but switches sports at the peak of his powers and will be determined to cause an upset.

Having begun his UFC career in 2012, The Notorious has competed at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight, and became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles at two different weights simultaneously.

Sky Sports Head of Boxing, Adam Smith, said: “This is surely one of the most anticipated and intriguing contests we’ve ever seen on Sky Sports Box Office. Can Conor McGregor, so formidable in the octagon, make the switch to the ring and create history? Is it a step too far for Mayweather – one of the greatest fighters of all time but coming out of retirement and facing a man at the very top of his game? It’s set to be a huge night in Las Vegas – one you won’t want to miss.”

Ahead of the fight, Sky Sports viewers will be able to enjoy a range of support programming across both TV channels and digital platforms, in addition to all the pre-fight build up from behind the scenes.

The fight is another part of a huge year of boxing on Sky Sports Box Office, which has already seen Anthony Joshua crowned the unified heavyweight champion of the world after defeating Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium.

The cost of the event will be €24.95 (£19.95 in the UK) across all forms of booking up until midnight Friday 25 August. From then on the cost will still be €24.95 (£19.95 in the UK) if bookings are made via remote control and online, but will cost €29.95 (£24.95 in the UK) if booked via the phone. Please note an additional €2 booking fee still applies if bookings are made via a telephone agent. Cable customers please contact your operator for booking information.