The Wagon Wheel

SPAR 5's

Six Galway Schools Involved In Connacht Spar 5’s Finals Tomorrow In Castlebar

By Sport GBFM
May 3, 2017

Time posted: 1:18 pm

Milebush Park in Castlebar will play host to the Connacht finals of the Spar 5’s tomorrow with Galway represented in all six divisions. All Galway teams qualified following the county finals in Drom and all teams have good chances of qualifying for the National finals in the Aviva on the 31st of May. The Galway schools in action are in the Boys, Scoil Chairan Naofa from Kinvara in the A Cup, Bawnmore National School in the B and Scoil Iognaid in the C. While in the Girls, Woodford represent Galway in the A, Carnmore National School are in the B and Scoil Rois from Taylors Hill in the C.

The Schools involved in the Connacht Finals are…

Boys Section A
Scoil Chiarain Naofa
Curraghboy
Sligo
Aghamore
Gortletteragh
Boys Section B
Bawnmore
St Joseph’s Boyle
Sligo
Scoil Padraig Westport
Four Masters

 

Boys Section C
Scoil Iognaid
St Johns NS Breaffy
St Pats Castlebar
Abbey Boys
Oranmore BNS, Oranmore

 

Girls Section A
St Joseph’s NS, Woodford
Brideswell NS
Barnacarroll
Carrigallen NS
Sligo

 

Girls Section B
Carnmore
Bekan NS
Sligo
St Marys Strokestown
St Clares

 

Girls Section C
Scoil Rois
St Angelas
Scoil Ide
St Johns, Breaffy
