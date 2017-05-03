Six Galway Schools Involved In Connacht Spar 5’s Finals Tomorrow In Castlebar

Milebush Park in Castlebar will play host to the Connacht finals of the Spar 5’s tomorrow with Galway represented in all six divisions. All Galway teams qualified following the county finals in Drom and all teams have good chances of qualifying for the National finals in the Aviva on the 31st of May. The Galway schools in action are in the Boys, Scoil Chairan Naofa from Kinvara in the A Cup, Bawnmore National School in the B and Scoil Iognaid in the C. While in the Girls, Woodford represent Galway in the A, Carnmore National School are in the B and Scoil Rois from Taylors Hill in the C.
The Schools involved in the Connacht Finals are…
|Boys Section A
|Scoil Chiarain Naofa
|Curraghboy
|Sligo
|Aghamore
|Gortletteragh
|Boys Section B
|Bawnmore
|St Joseph’s Boyle
|Sligo
|Scoil Padraig Westport
|Four Masters
|Boys Section C
|Scoil Iognaid
|St Johns NS Breaffy
|St Pats Castlebar
|Abbey Boys
|Oranmore BNS, Oranmore
|Girls Section A
|St Joseph’s NS, Woodford
|Brideswell NS
|Barnacarroll
|Carrigallen NS
|Sligo
|Girls Section B
|Carnmore
|Bekan NS
|Sligo
|St Marys Strokestown
|St Clares
|Girls Section C
|Scoil Rois
|St Angelas
|Scoil Ide
|St Johns, Breaffy