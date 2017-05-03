Six Galway Schools Involved In Connacht Spar 5’s Finals Tomorrow In Castlebar

Milebush Park in Castlebar will play host to the Connacht finals of the Spar 5’s tomorrow with Galway represented in all six divisions. All Galway teams qualified following the county finals in Drom and all teams have good chances of qualifying for the National finals in the Aviva on the 31st of May. The Galway schools in action are in the Boys, Scoil Chairan Naofa from Kinvara in the A Cup, Bawnmore National School in the B and Scoil Iognaid in the C. While in the Girls, Woodford represent Galway in the A, Carnmore National School are in the B and Scoil Rois from Taylors Hill in the C.

The Schools involved in the Connacht Finals are…

Boys Section A Scoil Chiarain Naofa Curraghboy Sligo Aghamore Gortletteragh

Boys Section B Bawnmore St Joseph’s Boyle Sligo Scoil Padraig Westport Four Masters

Boys Section C Scoil Iognaid St Johns NS Breaffy St Pats Castlebar Abbey Boys Oranmore BNS, Oranmore

Girls Section A St Joseph’s NS, Woodford Brideswell NS Barnacarroll Carrigallen NS Sligo

Girls Section B Carnmore Bekan NS Sligo St Marys Strokestown St Clares

Girls Section C Scoil Rois St Angelas Scoil Ide St Johns, Breaffy