Six Connacht Players Named In Irish Women’s Squad To Face Scotland

Ireland Women’s Head Coach Tom Tierney has named the Ireland Women’s team to face Scotland on Friday evening at the Broadway Stadium in Glasgow in their opening game of the six nations. Six Connacht players have been named in the squad with three in the starting fifteen. Galwegians Mairead Coyne has been named at full back with Old Belvedere’s Allison Miller named on the wing and Bristol’s Claire Molloy named at wing forward. In the replacements, Ciara O’Connor and Mary Healy of Galwegians are joined by Nichola Fryday of Tullamore.

The team and replacements are as follows…

Mairead Coyne (Galwegians/Connacht)

14. Niamh Kavanagh (UL Bohemians/Munster)

13. Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

12. Sene Naoupu (Aylesford Bulls)

11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/Connacht)

10. Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)* – first cap

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union / Leinster)

2. Leah Lyons (Highfield/Munster)

3. Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

4. Orla Fitzsimons (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

5. Marie-Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

7. Claire Molloy (Bristol/Connacht)

8. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) Captain16. Jennie Finlay (Old Belvedere/Leinster)* – in line to win first cap

17. Ilse Van Staden (Cooke/Ulster)* – in line to win first cap

18. Ciara O Connor (Galwegians/Connacht)* – in line to win first cap

19. Elaine Anthony (Highfield/Munster)

20. Nichola Fryday (Tullamore/Connacht)

21. Mary Healy (Galwegians/Connacht)

22. Claire Mc Laughlin (Cooke/Ulster)

23. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster)* – in line to win first cap