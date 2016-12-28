SIPTU to ballot UHG A & E support staff for strike action

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 25,000 support staff in the major hospitals including University Hospital Galway are to be balloted for strike action by their union.

SIPTU says it’s because the HSE has failed to implement parts of the Lansdowne Road agreement on public sector pay.

The ballot – which is due to commence next month, will involve staff in emergency departments including in Dublin, Cork and the Midlands as well as in UHG.

Health Division Organiser Paul Bell says the ballot is separate to any action on future wage demands.