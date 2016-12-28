SIPTU to ballot A & E porters, catering and other support staff at UHG for strike action

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hospital Emergency Departments, including the one at University Hospital Galway could be facing further disruption in the new year – by support staff.

SIPTU is balloting over 25 thousand members for strike action at the country’s main hospitals in Galway, Dublin, Cork and the Midlands

The Union says it’s over a failure by the HSE to implement parts of the public sector pay agreements in the past – rather than future pay demands.

Nurses have already voted for industrial action over working conditions.

SIPTU’s Paul Bell says they’ll ballot porters, catering staff and others working in Emergency Departments.