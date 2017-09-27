Sinn Féin bill to reinstate elections for Údarás na Gaeltachta

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sinn Féin has a bill in the Dáil today to reinstate direct elections for the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

This is according to Galway West Senator Trevor Ó Clochartaigh who says investment in Údarás has fallen since elections ended.

Elections to the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta were scrapped in 2011 in favour of County Councils nominating members.

The Sinn Féin bill would restore the 2011 status quo where 17 members are elected and three are appointed by the Minister.

Senator Ó Clochartaigh says people living in the Galway Gaeltacht do not have enough say in the choice now.