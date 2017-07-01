Sinead McGowan Wins Gold At World Transplant Games

Galway woman Sinead McGowan and Nenagh woman Sheila Gregan were awarded Gold and Bronze medals respectively for the virtual Triathlon (age category 40-49 years) at the World Transplant Games in Malaga today, the final day of events. The silver medal in the same event was awarded to a USA athlete. The results for the virtual triathlon are a culmination of three events which took place over the week at the World Games including the 5k road race, 30k cycling event and 1500m freestyle swimming event. Transplant Team Ireland returns home to Dublin airport tomorrow Sunday and will be greeted by family, friends and supporters at an informal reception when the come through to the arrivals hall at 6pm approx.

