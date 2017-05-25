Simultaneous 8th amendment protests get underway in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pro-choice campaigners are marching in the city around now calling on the Government to call a referendum on the 8th amendment.

Participants in the ‘Letters for Choice’ campaign are setting off from Eyre Square to deliver letters to the city offices of four Galway TDs this afternoon.

The letters call for the public representatives to acknowledge the findings of the Citizens Assembly, which voted overwhelmingly for changes to the 8th amendment.

Meanwhile, members of the Galway Pro-Life campaign are holding a separate demonstration in Eyre Square this afternoon.

The awareness event is underway at the taxi rank on the north side of the Square.