Silver medal for Galway at Open European Club

AIKLF Irish Kettlebell Team member and director of Galway Kettlebell Club Sarah Smith took silver at the IUKL Open European Cup last weekend.

The IUKL event (International Union of Kettlebell Lifting) was hosted by Wexford Kettlebell Club at St.Josephs Sports Centre in Wexford.

Over 150 athletes from 6 countries including Russia,Ukraine and Latvia competed at the event which included the European Youth Championships. Ireland’s Youth Team took over 10 medals at the event.

Lifters competed in body weight categories in disciplines Snatch,Jerk and Long Cycle lifting the kettlebell overhead for 10 minutes with winners calculated in accordance with repetitions achieved in ten minutes.

Sarah Smith was the only Irish professional female Snatch lifter at the event where she achieved silver with 24kg in the -63kg weight category and she competed against female Russian lifters.

“The atmosphere at this event was electric,to see the Youths represent Ireland so well was inspiring,I’m delighted with my result,I train hard,eat well and keep a positive mindset to be successful in my sport” says Sarah

Coached for the last 6 years by Mick Kelly,president of AIKLF (All Ireland Kettlebell Federation)and coach to Wexford Youth Team.

“Mick has bought me from amateur level (8kg) to professional level (24kg) which has been hard work but worth it”

Sarah is busy preparing for the next event,the National Championships.

The event is to be held in Dublin in August.

A team qualifier for the World Championship to be held in Korea in November.