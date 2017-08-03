Significant increase in housing construction across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 230 new houses have been completed across Galway so far this year, while a further 185 are under construction.

The Construction Industry Federation says nationally, around 18,000 new homes will be built by the end of 2017.

Galway city showed the most dramatic increase in the country in terms of house construction between January and March this year, with work starting on 58 new units – compared to just 2 in the same period last year.

130 new individual homes had been completed in the city and county by March, along with 52 scheme houses and 20 apartments.